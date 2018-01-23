South Africa - Business Excellence to be Recognised and Rewarded at 5th Annual South African Premier Business Awards

Members of the media are invited to attend the awards ceremony of the fifth annual South African Premier Business Awards where South African business excellence will be recognised and rewarded. The ceremony will be hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), in partnership with Brand South Africa and Proudly South African under the theme Rewarding Business Excellence:

Date: Tuesday, 30 January 2018

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Time: 18h30

Thirty companies will be vying for top honours in ten categories which include Black Industrialists Award, Manufacturer Award, Play Your Part Award, Proudly South African Member Company Award, SMME Award, Woman Owned Award and Young Entrepreneur Award. The awards are sponsored by Tsogo Sun, Old Mutual, Wits Business School and Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

According to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies the awards recognise business excellence and celebrate enterprises that promote the spirit of success and innovation as well as job creation, good business ethics and quality.

Journalists who will be covering the event are requested to RSVP by Wednesday, 24 January 2018 to Charles Mnisi via email: [email protected] or telephone on 012 394 1721/072 523 4886 or Ntombi Ntanzi on [email protected] or (011) 712-5071/O81 704 1488.

