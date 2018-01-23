South Africa - Committee Condemns Krugersdorp Violence

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police has condemned the violence occurring in Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

The right to assemble and demonstrate is enshrined in the Constitution and must be respected at all times. However, these rights come with the responsibility to protest peacefully. It is thus unacceptable that a small group in the Krugersdorp community has decided to burn property, including a satellite police station in the area.

“The torching of public and private property undermines the genuine concerns that the community might have. The satellite police station was intended to service the very same community. By burning it, the community has exacerbated the challenge of inadequate policing infrastructure in Gauteng,” said Mr Francois Beukman, the Chairperson of the Committee.

Advertisement

The Committee has urged the management team of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng to look into the issue of crime, which has been raised by the community, and provide the Committee and the community with immediate feedback.

Furthermore, the Committee has urged the community to continue sharing information with the police to ensure effective policing. “In cases where the community is unhappy with the services they receive, they must escalate the complaint to provincial and national level. The Committee urges the SAPS to put in place measures aimed at maintaining security and stability, which is essential for people to continue with their normal daily lives,” Mr Beukman emphasised.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.