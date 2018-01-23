World Health Organization responds to the humanitarian needs in Tripoli, thanks to European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) fund

Following the armed clash in Mitiga Airport and surrounding areas, the World Health Organization (WHO) country office in Libya delivered urgently 1 (one) Emergency Trauma kits type B to the Filed Hospital in Tripoli that is run by Administration of Wounded under Ministry of Health. This clash resulted in twenty five (25) deaths and one hundred and one (101) moderate to serious injuries. This kit was procured with financial support from European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO). Each kit overs treatment of 100 injured cases.

The World Health Organization renews its continued humanitarian commitment and support to all people in Libya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).