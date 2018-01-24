B-Roll: Blockchain at iFX EXPO Asia 2018, the largest annual financial B2B convention, Jan 23-25, Hong Kong - Free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage

iFX EXPO (www.iFXEXPO.com), the first and largest financial business to business expo in the world, is currently taking place until Thursday in Hong Kong, gathering more than 30,000 industry-leading delegates and 1,000 exhibitors. The iFX EXPO is widely recognized across every sector of the electronic trading business as the largest B2B event of the year.

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage, pre-recorded interviews and shot list are available for media to download here: www.APO.af/iFXEXPO

The B-roll includes interviews with: Mihai Ivascu, CEO of Modex, Joseph Tsou Managing Director of BlockEx, speakers and more.

Advertisement

This material is offered for free and unrestricted news use.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group – Video Production.

Contact:

Marie

[email protected]