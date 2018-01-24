International Monetary Fund Managing Director Meets Angola’s President João Lourenço

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and President João Lourenço met today (January 23, 2018) on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Angolan economy is enjoying a mild recovery, but significant imbalances remain. The authorities are fully aware of the challenges and have announced policy actions designed to restore macroeconomic stability.

The meeting was an opportunity for the Managing Director to commend President Lourenço for the recent policy announcements. Madame Lagarde reiterated the IMF’s commitment to work with the Angolan authorities to ensure that the economy achieves high rates of sustainable and inclusive growth to reduce poverty.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).