Media Advisory: Food Security & Nutrition in Somalia - Monday 29th January 2018 - 11:00 AM EAT

What: Launch of the 2017/2018 Post Deyr Technical Release

Who: Peter de Clerq, Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia Daniele Donati, FAO Representative in Somalia a.i.

Daniel Molla, Chief Technical Advisor, FSNAU

Abdirizak Nur, National Technical Manager, FEWS NET Somalia

*Media interviews available on request*

When: Monday 29th January 2018 at 11:00AM

Where: The Hangar, MIA, Mogadishu and FAO Somalia Office, Ngecha Road, Nairobi

Poor rains and extended drought over multiple seasons have had a major impact on rural livelihoods and food security in Somalia, pushing the country to the brink of famine in 2017.

However, large-scale catastrophe was averted in Somalia, thanks to scaled-up humanitarian response with generous contributions from donors and a modest improvement in the October to December 2017 Deyr season rainfall. The April to June 2018 Gu rains are forecasted to be below-average, and if this dim forecast happens, it will mark the fifth consecutive below average seasons in Somalia that could force millions of Somali people into further destitution.

You are invited to the launch of the 2017/2018 Post Deyr Technical Release by the Food Security, Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) and the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) on the date, time and venue indicated above.

Contact:

Chi Lael, Communications Officer, FAO Somalia, [email protected]

Marie Maroun, Communications Officer, FEWS NET, [email protected]

About:

FSNAU provides a broad range of life-saving information and analysis on food security and malnutrition in Somalia. FSNAU is a multi-donor project managed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Office in Somalia.

FEWS NET is a leading provider of early warning and analysis on food security, operating in 35 countries.