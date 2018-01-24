MYDAWA Disrupting the E-Healthcare Industry in Kenya

E-health platform MYDAWA (https://MYDAWA.com), hit over 30,000 registered users as of December 2017. The digital service that is enabling consumers to conveniently purchase authentic medicines and wellness products was launched in March 2017.

Speaking during an update on the growth of the platform, MYDAWA Managing Director Tony Wood said that the steady rise in users was driven by rising healthcare costs, an increasing value conscious customer and negative patient experiences reported in Kenya.

“MYDAWA is proud to be a formidable force in disrupting Kenya’s healthcare industry through innovation. The company is anchored on privacy, convenience and guaranteed quality as part of its promise to service delivery,” said Mr. Wood.

The MYDAWA solution is beneficial to consumers as they gain the advantage of having increased transparency, convenience and affordability. In addition, it ensures better pharmacovigilance as it tackles the issue of counterfeit drugs/products in the market since the entire supply chain process is tracked and one has the option of authenticating the products.

MYDAWA features a unique mechanism that gives back control to the consumer. Once a prescription has been uploaded online, the consumer can use the mechanism to verify authenticity of products from source all without compromising on their privacy and convenience. Moreover, consumers get value for money since products sold at the platform are 40% below the market price for MYDAWA products, whilst 3rd party products are sold at a 20% cheaper rate.

Mr. Wood further emphasized the need for healthcare operators to continue to embrace disruption in the industry to become more efficient, to lower costs, increase accessibility to healthcare and provide patient centric care.

Technology, especially the internet, has added immense value where the consumer is now more informed and empowered. MYDAWA enables the consumer to access healthcare products through its platform whilst maintaining quality and affordability.

MYDAWA’s innovative solution fits into the President’s four priority areas of government delivery as outlined in his Jamhuri Day Speech 2017, which included Healthcare, Food Security, Affordable Housing and Manufacturing.

In September 2017, Kenya was named among the leading countries in e-health and telemedicine alongside South Africa and Ghana. In the report titled; ‘Enabling eHealth Technology in South Africa, Kenya and Ghana’, Kenya was named alongside South Africa and Ghana as leading countries in e-health and telemedicine.

