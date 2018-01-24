Secretary-General appoints Members of the International Commission of Inquiry for Mali

The Secretary-General announced today his decision to establish the International Commission of Inquiry envisioned by the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali. He appointed Ms. Lena Sundh (Sweden), Mr. Vinod Boolell (Mauritius) and Mr. Simon Munzu (Cameroon) to serve as Commissioners and selected Ms. Sundh as Chair.



Established at the request of the signatory parties to the Agreement, the Commission of Inquiry will advance national reconciliation and support the Malian authorities’ efforts in the fight against impunity.

UN Security Council resolutions 2227 (2015), 2295 (2016) and 2364 (2017) mandated the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) to support the reconciliation and justice measures of the Agreement, including the International Commission of Inquiry.

Advertisement

The Commissioners, who will serve in their personal capacities, will investigate serious violations of international human rights and humanitarian law committed in Mali since January 2012 and submit a report to the Secretary-General within one year.

Ms. Sundh has held several Ambassadorial positions and served as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (DSRSG) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Head of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Nepal.



Mr. Boolell is a magistrate who has taught criminal law, human rights and constitutional law. He served as a Judicial Mentor at the OHCHR Cambodia Office and as International Judge in Kosovo.

Mr. Munzu has extensive human rights experience as a barrister, an academic and a United Nations official. He was Acting Head of the United Nations Human Rights Field Operation in Rwanda, and Representative of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and DSRSG in Côte d’Ivoire.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.