South Africa: Police Committee on Launch of Operation Fiela II

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr. Francois Beukman, has noted the launch of the second phase of Operation Fiela by the Ministry of Police in conjunction with other crime prevention and security departments.

Of major importance is the drive to include all spheres of government in the fight against crime. The Committee has emphasised that the drive to fight crime remains a societal issue that requires the contribution of everyone including government, business and the community. The emphasis on the community is important as community members remain the repository of information that can assist the police to resolve many cases.

The Committee will engage the South African Police Service (SAPS) next Thursday on the strategic and operational approach and envisaged outcomes of Operational Fiela. “We believe that crime hotspots in the urban and rural environments should be targeted in this operation so that affected citizens who bear the brunt of crime could experience a real difference,” said Beukman.

Beukman said the Committee is of the firm view that the emphasis should be to focus on the drivers of crime, with special emphasis on illegal firearms and other dangerous weapons, drugs and stolen goods.

The Committee remains steadfast in its belief that intelligence-led policing should be the central pillar of policing. Intelligence-led policing will also enable the SAPS to deal with the ever-increasing incidents of crime, especially violent crime.

