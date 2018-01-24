Uganda: Hon Kutesa Meets German Ambassador Albrecht Conze

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Sam Kutesa held a meeting with the German Ambassador H.E. Albrecht Conze at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 23rd 2018.

Amb. Conze delivered a special invitation from H.E. Sigmar Gabriel Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany to Hon Kutesa to attend the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, 2018 hosted at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin in this April. The Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue has been hosted by the Federal Foreign Office for the past three years to promote fruitful exchange with international partners.

In 2017, Foreign and Energy Ministers met with some 2000 participants from more than 90 countries to discuss ways in which national governments and energy sector stakeholders could contribute to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda.

The purpose of the 2018 meeting will be to discuss with Foreign and Energy Ministers the global challenges of an energy transition that spans all sectors.

Hon. Kutesa accepted the invitation reiterating Uganda’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and stating that Uganda was interested in discovering ways of offering innovative solutions to affordable off-grid solar energy in rural areas of Uganda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda – Ministry of Foreign Affairs.