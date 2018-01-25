Foreign Secretary statement on Benghazi bombing

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

“The United Kingdom strongly condemns the horrific bombings in Benghazi yesterday evening, which killed at least 34 people and injured over 40 others including women and children.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the people of Benghazi at this time.”

Advertisement

“Direct or indiscriminate attacks against civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitute war crimes. The United Kingdom will continue our efforts with our international partners to pursue action against those who are complicit in such horrific attacks.”

“Security in Benghazi is key to Libya’s overall stability, and we urge all Libyans to reject violence. The latest attack underscores the urgent need to break the political deadlock and bring peace to Libya. It is vital for all parties to engage in good faith with UN-led political process.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office.