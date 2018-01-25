GROHE Continues to Count on its Innovative Strength in 2018 with plans to introduce 3D printing

GROHE (www.GROHE.com), the world’s leading provider of sanitary fittings, continues to fully count on its innovative strength in 2018. In the upcoming months, among other things, the plans are to expand the production of fittings to the 3D printing process and to implement first test prints in a pilot project. In March, GROHE will launch its third ceramic line. In addition, GROHE is working on numerous product innovations in light of the 2019 ISH.

GROHE is seen as a pioneer in the field of digitalization and as such GROHE CEO Michael Rauterkus will address the topic “Water as a resource in times of digitalization” during the World Market Leaders Summit in Schwäbisch Hall, Germany on January 31st.

Setting New Standards for the Smart Home of the Future at ISH

GROHE's projects seamlessly continue the innovative approach of the year 2017. At the ISH in Frankfurt am Main, the world's leading trade fair for bathroom, heating and air-conditioning technology, GROHE presented numerous outstanding new products, including Sense and Sense Guard. With this intelligent water control system, GROHE is setting new standards for the smart home of the future. The system allows early detection and prevention of water damage.

Another highlight of the ISH was the presentation of the new GROHE shower toilet. Sensia Arena is now the shower toilet with the most numerous awards and has already received 14 design awards. Last year, GROHE successfully completed its development into a full-service provider for the bathroom launching Bau Ceramic, the first of three ceramic lines onto the market in October.

Prestigious Awards Confirm GROHE's Course

Even outside of the sanitary sector, GROHE's work was also widely recognized last year. At the beginning of 2017, the provider of sanitary fittings received the CSR Award of the German Federal Government for its responsible and sustainable commitment. In the summer, the US business magazine FORTUNE included GROHE in its “Change the World” ranking as a brand that is changing the world and the company’s innovative prowess was recognised through 62 design awards, a record year for the GROHE design team.

