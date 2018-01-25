Launch of the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan for Libya

Representatives of the press are cordially invited to cover the launch of the 2018 Libya Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

The HRP prioritizes the most urgent humanitarian needs in Libya and sets out a framework for all humanitarian partners, working closely with Libyan authorities, to reach 940,000 vulnerable people. The comprehensive response plan addresses the needs of the internally displaced, returnees, vulnerable non-displaced Libyans, migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers in urgent need of health care, protection, food, drinking water, sanitation services, shelter, education and other basic services.

Libya continues to experience shortages in fuel, electricity and medical supplies and the provision of health care and public services continue to decline, thus exacerbating the humanitarian situation over the past year.

WHERE: Corinthia Hotel Tripoli

WHEN: Thursday 25 January 2018 at 12:30 p.m.

WHO: UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya Maria Ribeiro will officially launch the 2018 Libya Humanitarian Response Plan on behalf of the humanitarian community and in partnership with the Libyan authorities.

The launch will take place in the presence of H.E. Fayez al-Sarraj, President of the Presidency Council of Libya, and Dr. Ghassan Salame, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

