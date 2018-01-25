Libya: UN expert on internally displaced people set for first official visit to Libya

United Nations human rights expert Cecilia Jimenez-Damary will conduct her first official visit to Libya from 25 to 31 January 2018, to assess the human rights situation of people who have fled their homes.

“An estimated 192,762 Libyans have been displaced from their homes but remain within the country,” said Jimenez-Damary, the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons (IDPs).”

“This visit provides an important and timely opportunity for me to engage with the Government of Libya and others on the challenges they face and to discuss legal, policy and practical measures required to respond effectively to the current displacement situation.”

Advertisement

“I will visit displaced communities to assess their immediate human rights, humanitarian and protection needs.”

The Special Rapporteur will also explore the situation of people who have already returned to their homes. Recent figures show that nearly 317,000 people who fled their homes as a result of the 2011 conflict have since gone back.

“I aim to help the authorities find appropriate responses and durable solutions for all displaced people and those who have gone home, as well as to share experiences with the Government,” Jimenez-Damary added.

During her seven-day mission, the human rights expert will visit Tripoli as well as other locations where people have taken refuge. She will meet senior Government officials, and representatives of the UN and other human rights, humanitarian and development partners, as well as civil society organizations and displaced people.

Jimenez-Damary will share her preliminary findings and recommendations with the media at a press conference on 2 February 2018 at 10:00 local time at the UNSMIL HQ, Town Hall 6th Floor, Rue de l’ile de Charrouin, Cite les Pins, aux Berges du Lac 2, Tunis 1053, Tunisia. Access will be strictly limited to journalists.

The Special Rapporteur will present a comprehensive report on her visit to the Human Rights Council in June.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).