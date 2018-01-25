Patriarch visit, panel on Christianity and human rights in multi-faith Nigeria

On 29 January 2018, the World Council of Churches (WCC) invites media to a public panel discussion on “Christianity and human rights in multi-faith Nigeria”, hosted at the Ecumenical Centre in Geneva at 14.00-15.30. The event is followed by a press briefing.

The event forms part of a visit to Geneva by Nigerian Patriarch His Holiness Pope Dr Rufus Okikiola Ositelu, Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Church of The Lord (Prayer Fellowship) Worldwide, and will feature a discussion on current challenges for Christianity in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, as well as how churches address human rights violations in a multi-faith context.

The Patriarch will be received by WCC general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit. On the panel are also WCC deputy general secretary Prof. Dr Isabel Apawo Phiri; Prof. Dr. Christoph Stückelberger, Founder of www.Globethics.net Foundation and executive director of Geneva Agape Foundation; Rev. Dr Benjamin Simon, Professor of Ecumenical Missiology at the Ecumenical Institute in Bossey; and Rev. Prof. Dr Dietrich Werner, Senior Advisor for Theology, Ecumenical Education and Research at Bread for the World – Protestant Development Service.

The event will also include a reflection on Patriarch Ositelu’s book “Christianity: Inside story from an African Perspective”.

What: Panel discussion on “Christianity and human rights in multi-faith Nigeria”, followed by press briefing
When: 29 January, 14.00-15.30
Where: Visser ‘t Hooft Hall, Ecumenical Centre, Geneva

