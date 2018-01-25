South Africa: Justice and Correctional Services Committee Concern about the Delay in Terms of Reference for State Capture Commission

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services today expressed its grave concern about the delay in releasing the terms of reference with regard to the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Committee Chairperson, Dr. Mathole Motshekga, said the President must issue the terms of reference as a matter of urgency and “it must be based on the remedial action of the Public Protector’s report on the State of Capture. This matter cannot be delayed any further and a debate around the issue about who is responsible for issuing the terms of reference of the commission cannot be entertained. The Deputy Chief Justice and the President have a responsibility to ensure that the remedial action of the Public Protector is not amended.”

Dr. Motshekga concurred with Deputy Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo, that the matter is serious and therefore the Committee feels strongly that it cannot drag on any further as it goes to the root of our Constitutional democracy. “It must be brought to finality. We feel strongly that the responsibility for issuing the terms of reference lies with the President.”

Dr. Motshekga went on to say the Constitutional Court has interpreted the remedial action and it is now up to all South Africans to ensure accountability and not up to political interest groups to contest the timing or scope. “The matter must be settled. Surely we cannot be pleading for it. The terms of reference are urgent.”

The Committee calls for the urgent finalisation of the terms of reference by the President.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.