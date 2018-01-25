South Africa: Parliament to Host a Dialogue on its Revised Rules in Johannesburg

Parliament will hold a dialogue to engage and empower key stakeholders, the media and the public on the institution’s revised and updated rules. Parliament, as society’s platform for law making, executive oversight and citizen participation, has prioritized the engagement of the media, opinion makers, commentators on governance and civil society organizations to enhance the awareness and understanding of Parliament’s rules.

This year’s dialogue in Johannesburg, which is a sequel to the ones held in Parliament last year, will be addressed by the Secretaries to the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces and will give a clear perspective of the Rules of both houses of Parliament including the Joint Rules. Reviews of the rules of Parliament are periodically undertaken to ensure the decorum of the institution, and respond to challenges and gaps identified as the parliamentary democratic system of the country continues to grow and mature.

Parliament invites key stakeholders to send a representative to be part of this important dialogue.

Details of the Dialogue are as Follows:

DATE: Monday, 29 January 2018

TIME: 10.00 – 13.00

VENUE: Southern Sun OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg

Members of the Media and Political Commentators who wish to be part of the dialogue must RSVP to Mlindi Mpindi on [email protected] or by calling 021 403 2340 or 081 716 7329 before 16.00 on Friday 26 January 2018 .

