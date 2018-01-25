Statement attributable to Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Libya

By
APO
-
0

Statement attributable to Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Libya:

The Secretary-General condemns the double bombing in Al-Salmani district of the Libyan city of Benghazi on 24 January 2018 and deplores the loss of civilian life, including children. The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured swift recovery.

The Secretary-General is also alarmed by reports of summary executions being carried out in Benghazi in retaliation for the attack.

Advertisement

The Secretary-General reiterates that there can be no military solution to the Libyan crisis. The perpetrators of the attack in Al-Salmani, and of any criminal acts carried out in retaliation, must be brought to justice.
 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Media files
United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)
Download logo
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR