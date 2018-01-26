African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights to launch report on human rights and HIV in Africa

Protecting the human rights of people most vulnerable to HIV is essential to advance efforts to end the AIDS epidemic. However, stigma, discrimination and other human rights violations continue to prevent access to essential HIV services.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), a mechanism of the African Union, has a broad mandate to promote and protect human rights. As part of its work the ACHPR undertook a three-year study on HIV and human rights in Africa which was on adopted in November 2017.

The report on this study provides the first comprehensive analysis of the progress and challenges relating to human rights in the response to HIV in Africa. It shares best practices on the continent and calls for renewed action by States, civil society and others to advance human rights as central to ending AIDS.

DATE: Saturday, 27 January 2018, 13:30–15:00 (East Africa Time). Cocktail served before the event at 13:00. You are invited to join.

WHERE: Committee Room 1, Old Conference Centre, African Union Conference Center, Addis Ababa

SPEAKERS: Commissioners for Political Affairs and Social Affairs of the African Union Commission

Commissioner Soyata Maiga, Chairperson of the ACHPR and Chairperson of the HIV Committee

Michel Sidibé, Executive Director of UNAIDS, Under Secretary-General of the United Nations

Ministers, NEPAD and civil society.

