Ambassador Haley Delivers Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on South Sudan

Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, delivered remarks this afternoon (January 24, 2018) at a UN Security Council briefing on the situation in South Sudan.

“Our attempts to ease the suffering of the people of South Sudan aren’t working. And what’s worse, we’re failing; not despite the leadership of South Sudan, but because of it. The time has come to acknowledge the hard reality that the leaders of South Sudan are not just failing their people, they are betraying them. And so this Council is at a crossroads. We are morally obligated, and obligated under the terms of the UN Charter, to address threats to international peace and security in South Sudan. We cannot stand by idly as innocent civilians are murdered and raped.

We must change course. It’s long past time that the Security Council establish an arms embargo on South Sudan. Rather than continue to hold endless meetings on a crisis that only becomes worse each month, I urge my fellow Council members to support an arms embargo. This isn’t punishment. Nor is it a meaningless gesture. It is something we can do to actually help the people of South Sudan – to slow the violence, slow the flow of arms and ammunition, and protect innocent lives. Every Council member can, and should, act on the position we all took in our December 14 Presidential Statement to impose costs and consequences on those who undermine the peace process in South Sudan.”

