Egypt must halt executions, say United Nations human rights experts

A group of UN human rights experts has called on Egypt to halt all pending executions following repeated allegations of unfair trials.

“We are particularly concerned by an apparently continuing pattern of death sentences handed out on the basis of evidence obtained through torture or ill treatment, often during a period of enforced disappearance,” the experts said in a joint statement.

“We have raised multiple specific cases with the Egyptian authorities and continue to receive more. In the light of these persistent serious allegations, we urge the Government to halt all pending executions.

Advertisement

“The authorities should ensure that all death sentences are reviewed and, where convictions were based on unfair trials, ensure that individuals have retrials during which Egypt’s human rights obligations are fully respected.”

The experts stressed that capital punishment may only be carried out for the most serious crimes and after a legal process which has included all possible safeguards to ensure a fair trial.

The death penalty violates human dignity, they added, and may amount to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

“We also encourage the Egyptian authorities to consider a moratorium on the death penalty with a view to abolition,” the group said.

In June 2017, four UN experts called on Egypt to halt the executions of six men sentenced to death after unfair trials. They remain at risk of execution.

The experts have written to the Egyptian Government to seek clarification on this matter.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).