International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde Meets with President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde today met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Madame Lagarde welcomed President Mnangagwa’s commitment to stabilizing the Zimbabwean economy and working towards normalizing the country’s engagement with the international community. She reiterated the IMF’s commitment to continue to support Zimbabwe as it addresses its economic challenges.

