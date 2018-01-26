Secretary Tillerson’s Phone Call With Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone today (January 24, 2018) with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. They agreed on the importance of working closely together to strengthen the UN-led Geneva political process as the only appropriate mechanism to resolve the conflict in Syria. The two also discussed the importance of strengthening the strategic relationship between our two countries.

