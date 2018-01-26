Seychelles - SS Faure attends African Executive Council Ahead of AU summit Highlighting need for pan African cooperation

On the first day of the African Union Executive Council, the Secretary of State for the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Barry Faure intervened on the subject of the Implementation of Africa Agenda 2063 and the progress on the Flagship Projects.

Whilst he said there has been progress in some areas like with the Single African Air Transport Market, he expressed concern that the majority of the projects were encountering delays. He called for robust mechanisms to be put in place to address this.

Similarly he noted, that more should be done to encourage synergies and links between the private sectors to ensure that the projects are fully realised. He cited as an example how Seychelles' SEYPEC has partnered with the African Ship Owners Association to host in Victoria an African Ship Owners Summit between the 23rd and 26th April 2018. The objective of the Summit is to promote African ownership and participation in Africa's shipping industry and the development of an African Fleet. It will be recalled that SEYPEC owns 6 deep sea tankers trading worldwide, and one trading regionally.

Ambassador Faure also met with the Chairman of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Dr Amani Abou-Zheid, both of whom showed much interest in the objectives of the Summit and in associating the AUC with. The two-day Executive Council will be followed by the AU Assembly of Heads of State on 28th and 29th January which is expected to be attended by the President of the Republic.

