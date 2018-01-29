Ambassador Haley on Reduced Administrative Fees for NGOs Working in South Sudan

This week, the Government of South Sudan waived registration fees for nongovernmental organizations‎. This action will save NGOs approximately $2,500 compared to last year. This includes NGOs that, along with UN agencies, provide life-saving assistance to 3 million people per month. However, work permit fees – often ranging between $2,000 to $4,000 per international staff member – remain a much greater financial burden. To date, the South Sudanese government has failed to implement a 2012 bilateral agreement between the United States and South Sudan which exempts implementing partners from fees and taxes on programs implemented with USAID funding.

“We acknowledge efforts by the Government of South Sudan for taking a step in the right direction, but fees, paperwork, and bureaucracy should never get in the way of providing life-saving assistance. We encourage even greater rollbacks to administrative impediments so that the long-suffering South Sudanese people can get the help they need without delay.”

