Embassy welcomes returning Angolan and Sao Tome and Principe Chevening scholars

After the successful completion of their Chevening Scholarships in the UK and return to Angola, the British Ambassador John Dennis welcomed the newest group of Angolan Chevening alumni at a reception at the Ambassador’s Residence in Luanda.

The four Angolan scholars studied a diverse range of subjects including – Business Administration, Human Rights, Development and Human Rights, Environment and Development. These scholarships were also made possible with support from BP.

On presenting their certificates, Ambassador John Dennis said:

Advertisement

“Congratulations on your achievements. Now we are counting on you, as Chevening Alumni, to help make this opportunity available to your fellow Angolans – please spread the word and be advocates for the Chevening Programme.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of British Embassy Luanda.