Nigerian primate to visit World Council of Churches

Most Rev. Dr Rufus Okikiola Ositelu, primate of The Church of the Lord, Aladura (Prayer Fellowship) Worldwide will visit the World Council of Churches (WCC) from 28-30 January.



He will meet with WCC leadership at the Ecumenical Centre on 29 January, where he will deliver reflections as part of a prayer service in the chapel.



WCC general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit, along with WCC staff, will share an overview of WCC’s work with a special emphasis on peace-building and human rights, the Just Community of Women and Men, interreligious relations and dialogue, refugee issues, diakonia, and mission from the margins. Patriarch Ositelu will also offer a public lecture followed by a press conference.



On 30 January, Patriarch Ositelu will celebrate the Divine Liturgy at the Orthodox Centre at Chambésy. He will also meet with Metropolitan Jérémie, Ecumenical Patriarchate, Orthodox Diocese of Switzerland.



Primate Ositelu arrived in Switzerland on 28 January after a series of pastoral visits to Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Upon his arrival to Geneva, Ositelu expressed his gratitude and great appreciation to the WCC leadership. “I have been here before but the great developments that have taken place within the WCC in the past few years is a very positive step for our fellowship”



Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit said in his welcome to the delegation from Nigeria “The purpose is to strengthen relations between the World Council of Churches (WCC) and The Church of the Lord (Aladura), which has been members since 1975. The visit takes place as part of the celebration of WCC 70th years as a living fellowship.”

