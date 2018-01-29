Seychelles: President Faure expresses condolences following passing of Sheikha Hessa

Following the passing of Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, the mother of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President Danny Faure has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Al Nahyan family as well as to the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates.

“Following the passing of Her Highness, the people of Seychelles join me in expressing our heartfelt condolences as we remember her compassion, philanthropy and tireless desire to help in bettering the lives of the less fortunate. Her passing is loss not only for the UAE but also for Seychelles. May she be granted eternal rest,” said President Faure in his message.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.