South Africa: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela to visit institutions of higher education in Kwazulu-Natal

The purpose of the visit is to monitor progress regarding the support NSFAS is providing to higher education institutions in implementing the changes to student funding. This follows the announcement made by President Jacob Zuma in regards to free education.

Deputy Minister Manamela will be joined by the CEO of NSFAS Mr Steven Zwane.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

PART ONE: Visit to Mangosuthu University of Technology

Date: 30 January 2018

Venue: Mangosuthu University of Technology

Time: 11:00

Address: 511 Griffiths Mxenge Hwy, Umlazi, Durban, 4031

PART TWO: Visit to Durban University of Technology

Date: 30 January 2018

Venue: Durban University of Technology

Time: 14:00

Address: 41/43 M L Sultan Rd, Greyville, Durban, 4001

