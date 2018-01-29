South Africa: President Zuma Congratulates Prof Millar on Winning Prestigious AU Award

President Jacob Zuma has congratulated renowned South African scientist, Prof Robert Millar, on winning the prestigious African Union (AU) Kwame Nkrumah Award today, 28 January 2018.

The award was handed out during the opening ceremony of the 30th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU taking place in Addis Ababa, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Prof Millar won in the Life and Earth Sciences category. Each winner receives US $100 000 in prize money.

Advertisement

President Zuma said: “The development of science and technology is essential for the improvement of the lives of Africa's people, and this is one area where we need to invest resources and encourage our youth to explore”.

President Zuma also said: “The South African government will continue to provide a conducive environment for research and innovation as one of those areas identified in the National Development Plan.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.