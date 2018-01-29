UNAMID and Government of Sudan sign Memorandum of Understanding on the opening of a temporary operating base in Golo, Central Darfur

The African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Sudan yesterday regarding the opening of a temporary operating base in Golo, Central Jebel Marra locality, Central Darfur State, as per the Mission’s mandate.

Government of Sudan authorities officially handed over a suitable location, some two-and-a-half kilometers from Golo town, for the temporary base.

The document was signed in Golo locality by Lameck Kawiche, Head of Office, Sector Central, on behalf of UNAMID, and by the Wali (Governor) of Central Darfur, Ja'afar Abdul Hakam, on behalf of the Sudanese government.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, UNAMID Joint Special Representative (JSR), Jeremiah Mamabolo, thanked the Government of Sudan for its cooperation with UNAMID and hoped that this would enable the Mission to fulfill its mandate as per the provisions of UNSCR 2363. “By allocating this piece of land to the United Nations and the African Union, the Government of Sudan demonstrates its commitment to the achievement of peace in Darfur and the welfare of Sudanese citizens,” said JSR Mamabolo, adding that he hopes the people of Golo would witness and enjoy the dividends of peace, security and stability.

