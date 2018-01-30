Security Council Press Statement on the attack against the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo:

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the attack on the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) that occurred on January 27 in Baraka (South Kivu), which resulted in the death of one Pakistani peacekeeper and injured another.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the victim, the Pakistani authorities and the United Nations. They wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks and provocations against MONUSCO. They underlined that deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. The members of the Security Council called on the Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for the stabilizing action of MONUSCO and its contingents.

