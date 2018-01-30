South Africa: Black Mambazo Magic Continues to Shine

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture congratulates the Ladysmith Black Mambazo for winning their fifth Grammy award. The group continues to be a beacon of the South African music and culture.

“The Ladysmith Black Mambazo has proved that South Africans have the skill and will to achieve on the world stage. For a long time, they have proved their staying power and the love of the culture, through language. May they continue to inspire many more young people in the country,” said Ms Xoliswa Tom, the Chairperson of the Committee.

The Committee calls on South Africans to find ways of celebrating and embracing our own here at home. “We encourage South Africans to embrace our artists so that they can make a living through their art,” Ms Tom emphasised.

