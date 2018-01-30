South Africa: Presiding Officers Media Briefing on the State of the Nation Address

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, Ms Thandi Modise and Ms Baleka Mbete, will brief members of the media about Parliament's readiness to host this year's State of the Nation Address.

The State of the Nation Address, a joint sitting of the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly which brings together the three arms of the State under one roof is scheduled for 8 February 2018.

At the briefing, the Presiding Officers will provide a detailed report on all aspects of the State of the Nation Address.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Time: 10:00

Venue: Good Hope Chamber

Date: Thursday, 01 February 2018

For RSVPs please email Masego Dlula on [email protected] or Nolizwi Magwagwa on [email protected]

