Statement by the IMF Managing Director on Meeting with the Mauritanian Authorities

Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), met today with the Governor of the Central Bank of Mauritania Abdel Aziz Ould Dahi and the Minister of Economy and Finance El Moctar Ould Djay in Marrakesh, Morocco. Following the meeting, Ms. Lagarde made the following statement:

“I had a constructive meeting with Governor Abdel Aziz Ould Dahi and Minister Ould Djay, during which we discussed Mauritania’s recent economic developments and prospects. I welcomed the launch of the Mauritanian authorities’ economic reform program supported by the IMF’s $163.9 million Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

“I reiterated that the IMF stands ready to continue to support Mauritania in its reform efforts. I also highlighted that Mauritania should take advantage of the current favorable external environment to accelerate reforms and transition to stronger growth, which is needed to improve people’s living standards in a sustainable manner.”



Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).