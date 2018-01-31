Central African Republic: Conviction of Andjilo Rodrique Ngaibona

Statement by Heather Nauert, Spokesperson, U.S. Department of State:

The recent conviction of anti-balaka leader Rodrique Ngaibona (“General Andjilo”) on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated robbery, arbitrary detention/kidnapping, and illegal possession of ammunition and weapons is a significant step forward in the Central African Republic’s efforts to combat impunity and ensure accountability.

We commend President Touadera, the Ministry of Justice, and the members of the Bangui Court of Appeals for demonstrating their commitment to the rule of law and justice for all citizens in the Central African Republic. We recognize and appreciate the courage and risk involved in this effort.

The United States, through more than $30 million in criminal justice-sector funding from the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, strongly supports the criminal court system. We will continue to work with Central African and international partners to support its criminal justice system.

Impartial justice and accountability is essential for stability, reconciliation, and a prosperous, peaceful democracy.

