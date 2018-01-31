Coalition for Dialogue on Africa officially launches its office at the African Union Commission

The Chair of the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA) Executive Board, Olusegun Obasanjo, also former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on Tuesday officially launched CoDA office at the African Union Headquarters.

Also present during the launch were former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, the Chair of the High Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows from Africa; the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Ambassador Kwesi Quartey; the Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Mr. Abdalla Hamdok and Abdoulie Janneh, former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Alternate Chair of the CoDA Executive Board, among numerous other notable dignitaries.

Mr. Obasanjo thanked the AUC for providing office space to CoDA noting that hosting this platform here allows for the continuation of relevant debate and dialogue on matters of relevance to Africa’s situation, while also giving it the benefit of being in the most engaging location to achieve this.

Advertisement

The launch of the CoDA office also highlighted the platform’s renewed efforts towards the reduction of Illicit Financial Flows from Africa. In this regard, Chair of the High Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows, Mr. Mbeki challenged CoDA saying that ‘given the severity of issues which face the continent, the platform must take into account the context of the rapidly changing world when seeking to advance Africa’s transformation and future’.

In his welcoming remarks, Mr. Janneh, the alternate Chair of the CoDA Executive Board, expressed appreciation to both former Heads of States for their unwavering commitment and efforts towards Africa’s development.

He further recognized the continuous support of the African Union Commission to CoDA, indicating that the new office represents Africa’s stronger stamp of ownership of the platform.

Mr. Janneh emphasized the challenge of Africa’s financing, particularly within the margins of the Illicit Financial Flows from the continent which continue to impact negatively on development.

In this regard, he indicated that CoDA will be focusing on the implementation of the recommendations of the Report of the High Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows also known as the Mbeki Report, as part of its mandate and dedication to the agenda of stemming these outflows from the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).