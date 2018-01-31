Hilton Marks Opening of Hilton Cabo Verde Sal Resort

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) (http://HiltonWorldwide.com) marked the official opening of its spectacular new resort on the Island of Sal in Cabo Verde, announcing the company’s debut in the country and further growing the brand's portfolio of world-class resorts.

Rudi Jagersbacher, Hilton’s president for Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and the company’s area vice president of operations for Africa and Indian Ocean, Jan van der Putten, were joined at the hotel’s opening ceremony by the country’s Prime Minister, Ulisses Correia, Justice Minster Janine Lelis, the hotel’s owners, and a host of dignitaries, ambassadors and guests.

Speaking at the event, Jan van der Putten said: “Cabo Verde is a fast-growing tourism destination that offers amazing weather year-round, a rich culture and pristine beaches, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to Sal with our world-renowned Hilton service and hospitality. We have an incredible product here and we expect to drive great business and opportunity to the hotel and to Cabo Verde as we look to expand in the country.”

Hilton Cabo Verde Sal Resort boasts of a stunning natural stone pool set within a lush tropical garden. Guests can enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, a kids club with a children's pool and a nautical center for diving and sailing adventures. The hotel also features a beauty salon and Hilton's signature eforea Spa concept with a wet area and eight treatment rooms.

Guests and local residents can enjoy a variety of dining options on-property, including:

THE BOUNTY BEACH CLUB: Blending international cuisine with Creole hospitality, Bounty Beach Club offers a casual but refined dining experience serving innovative specialties. Through the afternoon and into the night, guests can enjoy world-class cocktails while listening to the restaurant's DJ.

POOL BAR: The Pool Bar offers a range of colorful and healthy food and drink options, including fruit juices and natural cocktails that guests can sip while relaxing by the pool.

CIZE BAR: In the evenings, guests can enjoy a carefully prepared cocktail or a glass of chilled wine at Cize Bar. As the sun sets, jazz, soul and Cape Verdean music add to the venue's unique ambience.

MAGELLAN: Inspired by the sailing routes of the discoverers of the new world, Magellan is the hotel's all-day dining restaurant and features a rich buffet with open cooking demonstrations and a selection of international dishes.

Hilton Cabo Verde Sal Resort is also the only hotel in the area to offer 24-hour room service and a minibar.

With over 1,000 square meters of flexible meeting and events space, including a 300 square-meter ballroom with high ceilings, Hilton Cabo Verde Sal Resort is ideal for business groups, small meetings and social events. The hotel also offers wedding packages which allow couples to celebrate their special day on the scenic beach overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

“Hilton Cabo Verde Sal Resort is a world-class destination resort that caters to the increasing demand for next level hospitality in Cabo Verde,” said Alejandro Casamor, general manager. “With a beach club, flexible meeting space and a host of other facilities, Hilton Cabo Verde Sal Resort is poised to become the preferred choice for travelers visiting the country.”

Each of the hotel's 241 spacious guest rooms features a 50-inch LED television, Wi-Fi and a balcony or terrace. All rooms span at least 39 square meters, while suites offer at least 75 square meters of space. In addition, guests staying in Oceanfront Suites or in the Presidential Suite will be able to enjoy breathtaking ocean views.

Hilton Cabo Verde Sal Resort is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider (http://APO.af/uQB6ww) that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app. Diamond members will enjoy free Premium speed Wi-Fi, space-available upgrades, complimentary breakfast and 1,000 Bonus Points per stay. Gold members will have the option of a complimentary, continental breakfast or 1,000 Bonus Points per stay.

Hilton Cabo Verde Sal Resort is located at Avenida Dos Hoteis, Santa Maria, 4111, Cabo Verde, just 15 kilometers away from Sal International Airport. For more information, or to make a reservation, call +238-3344444 or visit here (http://APO.af/zVTaQY) to book.

Media may access additional information and images at news.hilton.com/CaboVerde (http://APO.af/P7CjLR).

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) (http://HiltonWorldwide.com) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,100 properties with nearly 838,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit http://Newsroom.Hilton.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook (http://APO.af/ZkBUVg), Twitter (http://APO.af/jrzz8b), LinkedIn (http://APO.af/HExEhd), Instagram (http://APO.af/UJf6xC) and YouTube (http://APO.af/LzywDo).

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For nearly a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts (www.Hilton.com) has been proudly welcoming the world's travelers. With more than 570 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts provides the foundation for memorable travel experiences and values every guest who walks through its doors. As the flagship brand of Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts continues to set the standard for hospitality, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. Hilton Hotels & Resorts is a part of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Begin your journey at www.Hilton.com and learn more about the brand by visiting http://News.Hilton.com or following us on Facebook (http://APO.af/WYkas2), Twitter (http://APO.af/84yDNh) and Instagram (http://APO.af/5ZMhXL).