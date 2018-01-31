South Africa: Deputy Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to Launch a Cyberlab at Dominican School for the Deaf in Hammanskraal, Pretoria

Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will, on Tuesday, 6 February 2018, launch a Cyberlab at the Dominican School for the Deaf in Hammanskraal, Pretoria.

With the 2018 school year well underway, the Cyberlab launch will see the Deputy Minister engaging with learners about subject choice considerations, as well as the vast array of educational and career opportunities available in the ICT sector. The learners will further engage with experts on cyberbullying and online safety.

The Cyberlab is installed by mobile operator, MTN.

In 2014, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) approved the amendment to MTN’s universal service licence obligation. In this respect, MTN is obliged to provide full internet access to 1500 public schools and 140 Institutions of People with Disabilities (IPWD). To-date, the mobile operator has connected 1360 mainstream schools and 18 special schools.

In terms of special schools, a committee comprising of the Departments of Basic Education, Telecommunications & Postal Services; and representatives of the Education sub-committee on disabilities, embarked on an extensive exercise to revise the minimum basket of ICT hardware for special schools.

The fully refurbished Cyberlab at Dominican School for the Deaf therefore comprises of 20 computers for learners, two laptops for educators, internet connectivity, interactive board, projector, digital camera and sign language teaching DVD.

Members of the media are invited to the Cyberlab launch which will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 6 February 2018

Time: 10h00 – 13h00

Venue: Dominican School for the Deaf, 5 Saps Training College Road, Temba, Hammanskraal, Pretoria

Journalists will be afforded interviews and photo opportunities.

Media RSVP: Nthabeleng Mokitimi-Dlamini on 073 222 5522 or [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.