USAID and Ministry of Education Strengthen Egyptian Technical Education

The future of technical education in Egypt received a significant boost with the completion on January 24 of a seven-day workshop for 1,300 Egyptian technical school teachers and administrators from 60 vocational schools in 11 governorates across Egypt.

The workshop, sponsored by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with Egypt’s Ministry of Education and Technical Education (MOETE), connected technical schools to the private sector and strengthened the career guidance skills of all participants, giving them better tools to help prepare the next generation of Egypt’s workforce.

According to U.S. Embassy Cairo Chargé d’Affaires Thomas H. Goldberger, “One of Egypt’s greatest resources is the potential of its workforce. We believe in investing in Egypt, and we believe that this project is a valuable investment in the human resources that Egypt needs for its future economy.”

The workshop was part of USAID’s Workforce Improvement and Skills Enhancement (WISE) project, which works with the private sector to determine workforce needs, prepare students to join the workforce, and connect students with potential employers.

“Since 2016, USAID’s project to improve the skills and job-readiness of technical students has secured employment for nearly 7,000 and internships for over 5,350 students,” said USAID economist Jacinto Fabiosa. “More than 24,000 students have benefited from career guidance sessions and over 21,000 students received training in entrepreneurship.”

This project is part of the $30 billion that the American people have invested in Egypt through USAID since 1978.

