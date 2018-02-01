Aid appeals seek over $3 billion as South Sudan set to become Africa’s largest refugee and humanitarian crisis

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, and the Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, today launched a funding appeal for US$1.5 billion to support refugees fleeing the worsening humanitarian situation in South Sudan and for US$1.7 billion for people in need inside the country during 2018.



With the conflict now in its fifth year, nearly 2.5 million South Sudanese have fled to six neighbouring countries, including Uganda, Kenya, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Central African Republic. Conflict and insecurity has now forcibly displaced 1 in 3 of the country’s population – either within South Sudan or across its borders. Inside the country, 7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The number of refugees is projected to cross the 3 million mark by the end of this year, making South Sudan Africa’s largest refugee crisis since the Rwanda genocide. “The human cost of the South Sudan conflict has reached epic proportions,” said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees. “If the war doesn't stop, refugee numbers will rise from 2.5 to three million in 2018. The conflict is purging South Sudan of the people who should be the greatest resource of a young nation. They should be building the country, not fleeing it. For as long as the people of South Sudan await peace, the world must come to their aid.”

Uganda, the largest host, with over a million refugees, could end up hosting a further quarter million refugees. Refugee numbers could exceed the one million mark in Sudan.

Nearly 90 per cent of the forcibly displaced are women and children, and nearly 65 per cent are under 18. Women have reported rape and other forms of violence, the killing of their husbands, and the abduction of children during their flight.

Despite this, funding for the South Sudan refugee crisis remains dismally low, with only 33 per cent of the required funds received in 2017.

Humanitarian needs in South Sudan continue to escalate at an alarming rate. Nearly 7 million people, including two million internally displaced, remain in need of urgent assistance and protection across the country. Many are at risk of disease malnutrition. Many children are unable to attend school or receive adequate medical care, and are often without shelter. The humanitarian response plan for 2017 was 73 per cent funded, allowing the United Nations and its partners to reach 5.4 million people.

“The conflict in South Sudan has taken a brutal and deadly toll. Many millions have fled in fear for their lives. They now require our support,” said Mark Lowcock, while visiting Kakuma, Kenya, together with the High Commissioner. Pointing to the farsighted approach taken by the Kenyan authorities in support of the refugees, he added: “It is in the interest of everyone to continue to provide generous and continuous support to people affected by the crisis inside and outside the country.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).