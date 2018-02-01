Minister Bibeau to travel to West Africa

As part of Canada’s re-engagement with Africa and its commitment to work together to address challenges facing the continent, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, will travel to West Africa from February 1 to 8, 2018.

During her visit to Senegal and Benin, which coincides with International Development Week, the Minister will meet with woman leaders, development partners and government officials, as well as representatives of La Francophonie institutions, to discuss issues of mutual concern, including efforts to advance the rights of women and girls in Africa.

Discussions will focus on education, the need for greater access to sexual and reproductive health services; decreasing child, early and forced marriages; and providing humanitarian assistance in countries affected by drought and conflict.

Minister Bibeau will revisit Benin for the first time since she started her career in the West African country in the 1990s. She will also participate in Replenishment 2020, the Global Partnership for Education’s Financing Conference, from February 1 and 2 in Senegal to reiterate Canada’s long-term commitment to quality education.

Quotes

“Canada is committed to the empowerment of women and girls to reduce poverty and support growth that works for everyone. On the margins of International Development Week, I can’t think of a better time to travel to Africa to see first-hand the results of Canada’s assistance and to thank our partners for their incredible contributions. Together, we can build a more prosperous, inclusive and peaceful world, where women and girls have equal opportunities.”

– Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie

Quick facts

The Global Partnership for Education (GPE) is one of Canada’s key partners in advancing access to quality education, particularly for girls in developing and conflict-affected nations.

On January 25, 2018, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada’s $180-million contribution to the GPE for 2018 to 2020, a doubling of Canada’s current annual contribution.

Since 1991, individuals and organizations across Canada take part in International Development Week to celebrate Canadian contributions to poverty reduction and international assistance in the developing world.

