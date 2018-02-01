Press conference by UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Internally Displaced Persons concluding a 7-day mission to Libya

You are invited to attend a press conference by the UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Cecilia Jimenez-Damary. Ms. Jimenez-Damary will brief media representatives on her preliminary findings and recommendations, following a seven-day visit to Libya, addressing the issue of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Special Rapporteur met with IDPs, senior Government officials, UN representatives and other human rights, humanitarian and development partners, as well as civil society organizations.

WHERE: United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) office in Tunisia: UNSMIL Résidence Lakeside, Cité les Pins Berges du Lac 2 Tunis 1053 TUNISIE (Google Map: https://goo.gl/maps/eaQLHUAtDeu)

WHEN: Friday 2 February 2018 at 10:00am local time. (Press are kindly requested to arrive before 9:30 am)

Media outlets wishing to cover the press conference should send a confirmation email to [email protected] or [email protected] with full names of crew members who will cover the event

