South Africa: Centre for Public Service Innovation congratulates Memeza Shout PTY Ltd winner of the SA Premier Business SMME Award 2018

The Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI) congratulates Memeza Shout PTY Ltd the SMME Category Winner of the 5th SA Premier Business Award.

The Memeza Safety Programme empowers homeowners in low income residential areas through a network of smart passive alarms linked to SAPS sector policing vehicles, police stations, community policing forums and trusted neighbours. On activation SMSes are sent to preselected cell numbers alerting the police station and the CPF. A siren mounted outside the home alerts the broader community and repels intruders.

The Memeza programme was successfully piloted in Diepsloot in 2015, by the CPSI in partnership with The Innovation Hub leading to a drop in the crime rate in areas where alarms were installed. It also resulted in the reduction of police response time from over 48 hours to 7 minutes.

“Memeza is a social innovation that was initiated with the SAPS Honeydew Cluster, to have a wider impact in the fight against crime. Innovations such as Memeza stimulate the economy and contribute to employment creation while solving serious service delivery challenges,” said Nsizwa Dlamini – Project Manager, CPSI.

The success of this pilot led to the installation of smart passive alarm devices in 23 identified no-fee schools and vulnerable households in Gauteng, working in partnership with the Departments of Community Safety and Education.

To date 25 police stations have been connected to households and schools in Gauteng and North West Provinces.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.