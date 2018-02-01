South Africa: Chairperson Clarifies Why Lucky Montana Appeared Before Inquiry

Chairperson for the Inquiry of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, Ms Zukiswa Rantho, said the main reason Mr Lucky Montana appeared before the Committee was to clear his name after he was mentioned in a media briefing by Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Ben Martins.

Ms Rantho said it would be wrong if she did not clarify the matter as social media reports criticised the Committee on how it handled Mr Montana. “Social media reports have called us fools for not asking the right questions. We have always said at the start of the inquiry that people who have been named and implicated during the course of the inquiry will be afforded an opportunity to come and present before the Committee, to give their side of the story,” said Ms Rantho.

She added that it would be incorrect to say Mr Montana came to talk about Prasa as issues of Prasa lie within the transport entity and that any corruption at the rail company should be investigated by relevant authorities. The purpose of the inquiry is to focus on the mismanagement of funds and acts of corruption in state-owned companies that fall under the Committee.

