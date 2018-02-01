South Africa: Oscar-Nominated Film Funded by the Department of Trade and Industry

South Africa will be represented at the 90th Academy Awards, popularly as the Oscars, by the animated film, Revolting Rhymes.

The film is the adaptation of Roald Dahl’s twisted fairy tales and has been nominated in the category of Best Animated Short – making it the first animation nomination from African continent. The film was also aired on BBC and has won several awards such as, Best Storytelling at Shanghai International Film and Television Festival in China and Best Animated at the World Banff Media Festival in Canada alongside the Cristal for Best TV Production at Annecy in France, the world’s premier animation festival.

The production was animated by our very own local studio Triggerfish Animation, in collaboration with Magic Light Pictures-based in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

The production was approved under Department of Trade and Industry’s (the dti) Foreign Film and Television Production and Post-Production Incentive in September 2015. The film received an incentive of R5.3 million which led to an investment of R22 million, spent on local goods and services. Triggerfish Animation studio is responsible for award winning animation productions which include Khumba, Zambezia and Stick Man, which were all assisted under the dti‘s Film and TV incentive schemes.

The South African government has held to the notion that the film industry has great potential to be among South Africa’s key drivers of economic development through the creation of jobs, both direct and indirect, and through skills development. In fulfilling its commitment, the Film and Television Production incentive has been running successfully since its inception by the dti in June of 2004.

The Foreign Film and Television Production and Post-Production Incentive is geared towards enhancement of international profile, increase the country’s creativity and employment opportunities as well as technical base.

For company to benefit under this incentive, Foreign Production and Post-Production, the spend in South Africa must be R12 million and above, provided that at least 50% of the principal photography schedule is filmed in South Africa, for a minimum of four weeks.

Incentive is calculated cumulatively from 20% until 25% depending on the actual spend made.

Since its inception, more than 100 Foreign productions were approved, with investment of more than R4 billion.

South Africa has seeing several blockbusters landing on its shores, such as Avengers –Age of Ultron and Mad Max-Fury Road.

Other Foreign Films and TV Series such as Chappie, The Giver, The Last Face, Prisoner of War, Queen of Katwe, Black Sails 1-4, Our Girl 2, Madiba, Maze Runner 3-Death Cure, Tutankhamun, Dark Towers-Gunslinger were produced in South Africa.

Not only foreign productions had won awards, even the local films had received awards in different film festivals.

South Africa is now a mature destination entering its prime, with award-winning English-speaking crew, the latest equipment; world-class studios and sophisticated tourism.

Infrastructure to complement its natural beauty, great weather and diverse locations within close proximity of each other.

South Africa acts as a gateway to Africa, serving as a base for crew and gear shoots elsewhere on the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.