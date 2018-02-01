Statement of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone:

The United Nations in Sierra Leone expresses its sincere concerns over the recent violence in Freetown and elsewhere, which has caused loss of life, injury and damage to property. The United Nations deeply condemns all forms of violence and extends its sincere condolences to the victims and their families.



As Sierra Leone moves towards the elections in March, prevention of all forms of violence, respect for human rights, and ensuring a level playing field for all political actors, should be priorities for all institutions and individuals concerned in enabling peaceful and credible elections, and in sustaining democracy and development.



The United Nations, therefore, calls on all parts of society – including national and local institutions, political leaders, traditional leaders, and citizens in general – to work together and commit to a spirit of tolerance before, during and after the polling day.



The United Nations in Sierra Leone underlines its confidence in the democratic system of Sierra Leone and its capability to organize peaceful and credible elections. The 2018 elections in Sierra Leone, significantly, will follow a series of successful elections in West Africa, and we call upon all political leaders and other stakeholders to exert all efforts to maintain this positive trend in the region.

