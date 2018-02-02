Communique of the 748th AU PSC Meeting on the deployment of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) contingent mission in the Kingdom of Lesotho

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU), at its 748th meeting held on 24 January 2018, adopted the following decision on the deployment of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) contingent mission in the Kingdom of Lesotho:

Council,

1. Takes note of the briefing made by the Secretariat of (SADC on the deployment to the Kingdom of Lesotho, as mandated by the Double Troika Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government on 15 September 2017. Council also takes note of the statements made by the delegations of the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Republic of South Africa in its capacity as the Chair of SADC;

2. Welcomes the Communiqué of the Double Troika Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government of 15 September 2017, which approved the deployment of the SADC Preventive Mission in the Kingdom of Lesotho (SAPMIL). Furthermore, Council welcomes the deployment of SAPMIL, a multidimensional force comprising of a total of 258 personnel, as follows 207 Military, 24 Police, 15 Intelligence and 12 Civilian Experts for an initial period of six months, with effect from 20 November 2017, within the framework of the African Standby Force (ASF). Council Acknowledges that the objective of the deployment is to stabilize the political and security situation in the Kingdom of Lesotho; implement the recommendations of the SADC Commission of Inquiry; and to create a secure, stable and peaceful environment conducive for the rule of law necessary for the implementation of constitutional, parliamentary, judicial, public and security sector reforms;

3. Underscores that SAPMIL has been established in line with the United Nations (UN) Charter, Chapter VI, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the AU and the relevant provisions contained in the SADC Treaty, Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, including the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing the SADC Standby Brigade of 2007;

4. Welcomes the SADC request for support from the AU for the provision of technical and financial support for SAPMIL, in particular for the provision of support for the initial six months for a budget of USD 1,613,928.00 that the region urgently needs to mobilise in order to cater for the shortfall and allow the Mission to carry out its mandate within the initial six months. In this regard, Council appeals to all AU Member States, the UN and partners to extend their support, particularly technical and financial support to SAPMIL. Council requests the Chairperson of the Commission, in consultation with the SADC Secretariat, to make proposals on technical and financial support to the SAPMIL operation and update the PSC on the matter;

5. Commends the commitment by the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho to finding a lasting solution to its security situation and encourages them to implement the various reforms outlined above in paragraph 2. Furthermore, Council expresses its appreciation to SADC and to the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho for appraising it on the prevailing political and security situation in Lesotho;

6. Requests the Chairperson of the Commission to transmit the communiqué to the UN Secretary-General and to request that it be circulated as an official UN Security Council document, as well as to other relevant international stakeholders;

7. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Peace and Security Department.