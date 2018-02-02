Mali: Statement by the of United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Mr. Vladimir Voronkov congratulates the Government of Mali on the signing by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of the decree on the adoption of the National Policy on the Prevention and Combating of Violent Extremism and Terrorism and its plan of action. He notes with satisfaction that this policy relies on the pillars of prevention, protection, pursuit, response and social cohesion and is based on the principles of good governance, gender equality, the promotion of human rights and the protection of victims of terrorism.

The Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism also congratulates the Government as well as government and civil society representatives from all regions of Mali who contributed to the success of the Policy Implementation Workshop, which concluded in Bamako on 31 January, with the support of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism is willing to work with the Government and the established implementation of the National Policy on the Prevention and Combating of Violent Extremism and Terrorism in cooperation with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Mission (MINUSMA), the UN Country Team and all partners.

The Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism is convinced that the implementation of this policy, on an inclusive basis, will not only contribute to combating the scourge of terrorism and violent extremism in Mali, but will also build the foundations of a society where social cohesion, human rights and development can benefit all Malians.

