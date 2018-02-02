Nomination for the Fourth Rwanda Woman of Courage Award

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that nominations are now being accepted for the 2018 Rwanda Woman of Courage Award. This annual award recognizes women from around the country who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment in Rwanda.

The first U.S. Embassy Rwanda Woman of Courage Award was launched in 2015. The Woman of Courage Award honors women who are making history in Rwanda through their work to better their societies, to fight discrimination or strife, and to help resolve conflicts. Eligible candidates are women working in the political, human rights, economic, social, judicial, health, educational, press/media, peace and national reconciliation, and scientific and technological arenas.

To nominate your candidate, please complete the following form https://goo.gl/forms/M0lUdTPggGrrMv9M2, highlighting the woman you personally know and explaining why you believe your nominee deserves to be recognized as a Woman of Courage in Rwanda. Selected nominees will be recognized at a special ceremony during Women’s History Month.

Advertisement

The deadline for nominations to be submitted is Friday, February 16, 2018 at 17:00.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Rwanda.